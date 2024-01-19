Governor to open Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Thiruvananthapuram

January 19, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the 15th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at BSNL Regional Telecom Training Centre, Kaimanam, here on Saturday.

Nearly 200 youngsters from Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar will take part in the week-long programme, aimed at giving them an opportunity to see and understand the development activities taking place in different parts of the country and come into the mainstream by becoming a part of the nation-building process.

A 20-member official team from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, and Sashastra Seema Bal will accompany the youth.

Besides attending classes on various subjects, the youth will visit the Assembly, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, KINFRA industrial park, and Global Science Festival Kerala, Kovalam, zoo and museum.

Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Pranabjyoti Nath, Nehru Yuva Kendra State Director M. Anilkumar, councillor Asha Nath G.S., and district youth officer Sandeep Krishnan will speak at the inaugural meeting. Cultural programmes from various States will follow.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the valedictory function.

The youth will return after the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

