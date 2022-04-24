Governor to intervene in Kannur University exam row

Kerala University cancels BSc exam after distributing answer key as question paper

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will intervene in the controversy surrounding the cancellation of examinations at Kannur University. Expressing strong displeasure at the fiasco, he charged that the higher education sector in Kerala was in doldrums.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Sunday, Mr. Khan, who is the Chancellor of the State universities, said the lapse is an indicator of the incompetence that bogged universities down. He expressed doubts on the ability of the commissions formed by the Higher Education department to reform the sector.

“The school system in Kerala is the topmost in the country, but higher education is in doldrums. This is a sure sign of incompetence. Somebody must take the moral responsibility of examinations’ cancellation,” he said, while adding that he would look into the issue after his return from the national capital.

Meanwhile, reports of similar botched examinations continued to crop up in the State. Kerala University recently cancelled an examination after it came to light that the ‘question paper’ contained no questions, but only answers.

Special exam

The blunder had occurred in February while the university conducted a special examination for fourth-semester BSc Electronics students who were unable to appear for the regular examination on ‘Signals and Systems’. Only a few students had registered for the examinations. The examinees, who received the question paper that contained answers alone, chose not to report the goof-up. It, however, came to light when officials raised an alarm while evaluating the answer sheets. The university soon cancelled the examination. The date of re-examination is yet to be announced.

Official sources said the Syndicate subcommittee on examinations will have to take a call on initiating disciplinary action against the officials responsible for the lapse.