May 31, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Thrissur

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Chamber of Commerce here on June 3. The Governor will also honour people, who proved their mettle in various fields with Chamber awards. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.