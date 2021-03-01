Governor to inaugurate CUK foundation day fete

A modern guest house, ‘Nilagiri’, to be opened on the main campus

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the 12th foundation day delebrations of the Central University of Kerala (CUK) to be held at the Chandragiri open air auditorium here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, besides delivering the foundation day lecture, the Governor will inaugurate the newly constructed guest house, ‘Nilagiri’, on the main campus. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be the guest of honour.

CUK Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu said that the two-storey guest house with 25,500 sq.ft. space, has four VIP suite rooms, 21 air conditioned rooms, office room, two dormitories, and a seminar hall. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹10.13 crore.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu said that the construction of a central library, administrative block, health centre, staff quarters, solar power plant, and common kitchen for students were under way. The construction of seven hostels for 1,200 students with the assistance of the Ministry of Social Justice and the Ministry of Minority Affairs were also in progress.

He informed that under the Khelo India Project of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the university would get a ₹50-crore sports complex. The water supply scheme that aims to bring water from the Karichery river to the campus is in its final stage. The construction of a water tank with 10 lakh litre capacity has been completed, he said.