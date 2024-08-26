Governor to inaugurate anniversary of Sabarmati Special School

The Sabarmati Special School in Haripad will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event, which will be held on the school campus at 4 p.m. The school, a dream project of Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, was established in 2017 to educate children with special needs and mental health challenges and to empower them through self-employment skills. In a short period, the school has become a trusted institution for many children and parents.

Currently, 130 students are pursuing education at the school, which has been recognised by the State Education department and Social Justice department. The institution, which follows the State government syllabus, provides free education and care to all students.

The school’s bread-making unit offers self-employment training for students over 18 years old. Besides, students receive training in various farming practices, lotion and sandalwood powder production. To enhance the mental well-being of the students, the institution arranges trips and interactive programmes. A physiotherapy centre has been set up on the school campus to provide treatment to students with the help of a physiotherapist.

Mr. Chennithala will preside over the function. Businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, K.C. Venugopal, MP, writer T. Padmanabhan, Sabarmati Special School chairman John Thomas and others will attend.