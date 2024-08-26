GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor to inaugurate anniversary of Sabarmati Special School

Published - August 26, 2024 06:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sabarmati Special School in Haripad will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event, which will be held on the school campus at 4 p.m. The school, a dream project of Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, was established in 2017 to educate children with special needs and mental health challenges and to empower them through self-employment skills. In a short period, the school has become a trusted institution for many children and parents.

Currently, 130 students are pursuing education at the school, which has been recognised by the State Education department and Social Justice department. The institution, which follows the State government syllabus, provides free education and care to all students.

The school’s bread-making unit offers self-employment training for students over 18 years old. Besides, students receive training in various farming practices, lotion and sandalwood powder production. To enhance the mental well-being of the students, the institution arranges trips and interactive programmes. A physiotherapy centre has been set up on the school campus to provide treatment to students with the help of a physiotherapist.

Mr. Chennithala will preside over the function. Businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, K.C. Venugopal, MP, writer T. Padmanabhan, Sabarmati Special School chairman John Thomas and others will attend.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.