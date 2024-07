Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver the 9th A. P. J. Abdul Kalam memorial lecture at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) at 11.30 a.m. on July 29. Mr. Khan will speak on the theme ‘A. P. J. Abdul Kalam: a votary of Indian spiritual and cultural heritage.’ S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, IIST and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director E. S. Padmakumar, and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan will also speak.