Governor to convene meet of VCs

After Mahatma Gandhi University and University of Kerala finding themselves in the thick of controversies over the irregularities in the conduct of examinations and allocation of marks, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has decided to convene a meeting of Vice Chancellors of universities in the State to discuss the issue.

The meeting, which will be held in Kochi shortly, will deliberate on the need for universities to protect their autonomy and to ensure the sanctity of the admission and examination process. The universities should keep their integrity in tact and take step for protecting it, Mr. Khan told media persons on Friday.

On the Mahatma Gandhi University issue, where the university Syndicate reportedly decided to award marks to students to help them clear examinations, Mr. Khan said the Syndicate had realised that it overstepped its mandate. After realising the mistake, the Syndicate itself took corrective measures. The matter should be allowed to rest now, he said.

Regarding the University of Kerala where its cyber security was reportedly compromised and irregularities were committed on awarding of marks for some examinations, the Governor said the Vice Chancellor of the university had assured that all possible steps would be taken to protect the integrity of the institution and the sanctity of examinations.

Capital court issue

On the issue of some lawyers reportedly threatening a woman judicial officer in Thiruvananthapuram, the Governor said the judiciary required an environment free of pressure and intimidation to function and to dispense justice.

Terming the developments as unfortunate, Mr. Khan said that lawyers were also integral part of the justice delivery system and they should realise their role in the system. It was the duty of all those who were holding responsible positions to ensure that the justice delivery system should work in a free and independent atmosphere, he said.

On the Walayar developments, Mr. Khan said he was happy with the assurances given by the authorities concerned. “Though I have not seen the report that has been sought from the government, I spoke to persons concerned and was happy about the way in which they responded to the developments. I need not wait for the report to come, but can talk to the persons concerned,” he said.