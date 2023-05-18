Governor to attend KVASU convocation on Saturday

May 18, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will attend the fourth convocation of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Kabani Auditorium on the varsity campus here at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Governor will deliver the convocation address in his capacity as the Chancellor of universities. He will also present awards and degrees to meritorious students on the occasion.

J. Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Milk Co-operatives, and Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, will address the gathering.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath said 19 students would be awarded gold medals, while 20 will be given endowment awards on the occasion.

Graduate certificates would also be presented to 265 bachelor students, postgraduate certificates to 78 students, and doctorate certificates to 19 persons, Dr. Saseendranath added.