Governor suspends resolutions of KTU Syndicate, BoG

February 27, 2023 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has suspended the contentious resolutions adopted by the Syndicate and Board of Governors (BoG) of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The statutory panels were accused by certain sections of impeding the authority of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Ciza Thomas. The move that has come at a time when the State government has sought the removal of Ms. Thomas from the position could further intensify the power struggle that has affected the functioning of the university.

The decisions

The Syndicate resolved last month to constitute a four-member standing committee on university administration with the mandate of “supporting both the V-C and the Registrar to evolve an appropriate position during situations of administrative ambiguities”. Certain quartets alleged that it would in effect curtail the powers of the V-C in-charge and pave way for external interference. The Syndicate also called upon the V-C to bring all correspondences with the Governor before its notice.

The BoG which met a week later froze a controversial order issued by the V-C to redeploy senior officials in various sections. Her decision to “shunt out” the head of the e-governance section and replace him with a contract employee had drawn flak at the meeting. The V-C had then registered her dissent.

Such resolutions have now been suspended by the Chancellor who invoked Section 10 (3) of the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015. The provision empowers him to suspend or modify any resolution that “is not in conformity with the Act, Statutes, Ordinances or Regulations or is against the interest of the university”.

Move flayed

The members of the Syndicate have faulted the Chancellor’s decision which, they alleged, violated the same provision of the Act. It required the Chancellor to seek explanation by serving a show-cause order to the university or a respective body before suspending the resolutions.

They also claimed the V-C had not dissented the decisions adopted by the Syndicate. The newly formed standing committee was formed at her behest, they pointed out.