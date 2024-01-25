GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Assembly | Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stresses need to promote e-mobility

The Governor said the KSEBL also plans to establish a wide network of EV charging stations and develop a solarized e-mobility hub at Kaloor

January 25, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan leaves the Assembly on January 25, 2024.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan leaves the Assembly on January 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Amid the controversy over the replacement of electric buses with fossil-powered-buses, pitched by newly assumed Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, the policy address made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly on January 25 stressed the need to modernise the transport sector and promoting e-mobility in the State.

The acquisition of 131 Super fast long-distance buses and an additional order for 113 electric buses (Non-AC) by KSRTC-SWIFT, the newly-formed legal entity under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to run long-distance buses and electric buses, signifies a significant step towards modernizing transportation, said Mr. Khan.

Kerala Assembly | Governor winds up policy address speech in a little over one minute, reads first and last paragraphs

Further, the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) also plans to establish a wide network of EV charging stations and develop a solarized e-mobility hub at Kaloor. Thiruvananthapuram is being developed as a solar city, said the Governor.

Emphasizing road safety, he said the State government deployed 200 dashboard cameras and 200-decibel meters in enforcement vehicles to detect traffic violations and address noise pollution. The ‘Fully Automated Traffic Enforcement System’ has proven successful. A dedicated Command Control Centre will be established for real-time monitoring, and a comprehensive Road Safety Awareness Programme is set to be launched, he added.

