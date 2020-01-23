Governor sticks to his stand on CAA

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has reiterated his stand that the State Assembly’s move against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is against the rules and regulations.

Addressing newspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Khan said he would do what was expected of him by the Constitution. Even when maintaining that he had not changed his stand on the government’s move against the CAA, the Governor said there was no confrontation with the government.

He said the administrative system had its own means to sort out issues, and that he was ready for discussions with anyone, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Khan said he was yet to see the draft of the government’s policy that he would be reading while addressing the Assembly soon. Mr. Khan refused to comment about Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan finding fault with the Governor for not informing him about the dissent over the government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court against the CAA.

He said the comment made by former Governor P. Sathasivam that the government was free to approach the Supreme Court, was a personal one.

Mr. Khan later gave away the Karshakashree Award 2020 to State’s best farmer K. Krishnanunni at a function held here. Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar presided over the function.

The biennial award comprising a gold medallion, a citation and a cash prize of ₹3 lakh is offered by Malayala Manorama, and is one of the coveted farmer awards in the State.