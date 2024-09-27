ADVERTISEMENT

Governor stays reinstatement of KVASU dean and hostel assistant warden

Published - September 27, 2024 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

They were suspended following the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a second year student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in February

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), has stayed the university’s decision to reinstate M.K. Narayanan, former Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, and R. Kanthanathan, assistant warden of the hostel.

A few days ago, the management council of KVASU had decided to reinstate the duo, who were suspended following the death of second-year student J.S. Sidharthan in February this year.

The university’s decision, which came amid the Commission of Inquiry, led by former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad, finding lapses on their part, had raised eyebrows.

Governor petitioned

The motion to reinstate them was supported by 12 management council members, despite four others, including the Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.S. Anil and T. Siddique, MLA, opposing the move. The Save University Campaign Committee subsequently petitioned the Governor against the decision.

