Governor signs ordinance for protecting doctors

May 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday signed an ordinance that provides for stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of ₹5 lakh, for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to those working in the health services sector in the State, official sources said.

The ordinance was approved on May 17 at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the killing of house surgeon Vandana Das by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital.

