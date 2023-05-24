HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor signs ordinance for protecting doctors

May 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday signed an ordinance that provides for stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of ₹5 lakh, for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to those working in the health services sector in the State, official sources said.

The ordinance was approved on May 17 at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the killing of house surgeon Vandana Das by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital.

.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.