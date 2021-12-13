Governor should not have gone public: CM

Was willing to discuss any issue raised by him, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should have desisted from making public comments that served the purpose of those seeking to retard Kerala’s progress.

Mr. Vijayan’s comment came at a press conference called to deflect the delicate political situation that had transpired after Mr. Khan demanded the government divest him of the Chancellor’s post.

Mr. Khan appeared frustrated that the government appointed favourites in key university positions against the Chancellor’s cautionary reports.

The administration’s extension of service to the Vice Chancellor, Kannur University, against Mr. Khan’s advice appeared to be the tipping point.

Earlier, Mr. Khan had expressed concern about the alleged political cronyism dominating varsity appointments amidst the Opposition’s accusation that the next of kin of CPI(M) leaders had got varsity appointments at the expense of eligible commoners.

Mr. Vijayan said some forces were intent on retarding the progress Kerala had achieved in higher education. “It is painful that certain statements of the Chancellor abetted the interests of such elements,” he said.

In New Delhi, Mr. Khan reiterated that he was not interested in retaining the post of the Chancellor. His stance has lent ammunition to the Congress and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) to target Mr. Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Moreover, the individual positions of Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Khan appeared intractable for now.

However, Mr. Vijayan seemed to lay the ground for rapprochement between the government and the Chancellor. He said the clashing with the Governor was not the government’s intent.

The administration was willing to discuss any issue raised by Mr. Khan. He requested Mr. Khan not to forsake the Chancellor’s position vested on him by the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had at no stage asked the Chancellor to act against his conscience. It did not doubt that the Chancellor’s importance in university matters.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had promised to transform Kerala into a knowledge-based economy in its election manifesto. The government was committed to hiring talent to revitalise the higher education sector. “The government would not shy away from taking decisions fearing criticism or adverse opinion,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the reference that Mr. Khan behaved like a “British Resident” was a political remark. It was made during the Citizenship Amendment Act agitation. Mr. Khan had taken the position that the Kerala Legislative Assembly had no right to pass a resolution against a Central act.

“It was a political repartee to a political act at the time. It was no judgement on the Governor with whom the government shared a warm and cordial relationship,” he said.