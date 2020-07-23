Governor seeks report from VC on marks row

Kozhikode

23 July 2020 23:39 IST

‘Illegal’ award of marks to ex-SFI leader 11 years after course

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj in three weeks on a row related to the alleged illegal award of marks to a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader who was a student of the M.A. Women’s Studies batch of 2007-09 in the university.

Petitioners

An order from Raj Bhavan said on Thursday that it was based on the petitions received from T.M. Vasudevan, president, Calicut University Teachers’ Association, T.S. Sheethal of the M.A. Women’s Studies 2016-18 batch, K.T. Thasniya, another former student in the department, and T. Mohammedali, Senate member.

The allegation is that K. Dayaana, the former SFI leader, had been given 21 marks nearly 11 years after she completed the course.

Similar effort

The petitioners had pointed out that though a similar effort was made in 2010, it was stopped by the then head of the department, Registrar, and Vice Chancellor.

The issue was taken up again in 2018 after the head of the department vacated her office in 2017, they alleged.

Registrar’s stance

On Thursday, however, Registrar C.L. Joshi said in a press release issued here that a section of the media was resorting to baseless campaigns against the university over the issue.

The university Syndicate recently entrusted the Vice Chancellor with an inquiry into the academic qualifications of Moly Kuruvilla, who was the head of the department then, and submit a report at the next meeting.