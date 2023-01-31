Governor seeks report from varsity on Chintha Jerome’s PhD

January 31, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday sought a report from Kerala University on the controversy regarding Kerala State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome’s doctoral dissertation that contained factual errors.

The move comes against the backdrop of complaints received by Raj Bhavan seeking a review of the Ph.D. degree. In its complaint, the Save University Campaign Committee called for re-examination of the degree by an expert committee. It also demanded action against Ms. Jerome’s guide and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar and his removal as Director of the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).

Meanwhile, Kerala University also commenced an inquiry into the issue. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal issued directives seeking various documents, including copies of the thesis, evaluation reports, plagiarism report, as well as comments from the Director of Research and the guide.