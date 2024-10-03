GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor seeks report from CM on the purported use of proceeds from gold smuggling for anti-State and anti-national activities

Published - October 03, 2024 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

On Thursday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about whether the proceeds from contraband gold entering Kerala were used for “anti-State and anti-national activities for the last many years”. 

In a letter to Mr Vijayan, Mr Khan stated, “I am surprised that you have kept me totally in the dark about this grave matter. May I now request you to let me know the time when you came to know about these anti-national activities and who are the individuals/groups who are masterminding these operations? I would appreciate a detailed report on the matter at the earliest, furnishing the nature of the anti-national activities, investigation, if any, by the authorities concerned, and what action has been taken against those involved in anti-national activities”. 

Mr Khan pointed out in the letter that Mr Vijayan had stated as much at a media conference he held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21.

Mr Khan wrote: “You had made the very same disclosure, mentioning the figures regarding smuggled gold and hawala money seized by the police from different parts of the State during the past few years”. 

Published - October 03, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.