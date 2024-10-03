Governor seeks report from CM on the purported use of proceeds from gold smuggling for anti-State and anti-national activities

On Thursday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about whether the proceeds from contraband gold entering Kerala were used for “anti-State and anti-national activities for the last many years”.

In a letter to Mr Vijayan, Mr Khan stated, “I am surprised that you have kept me totally in the dark about this grave matter. May I now request you to let me know the time when you came to know about these anti-national activities and who are the individuals/groups who are masterminding these operations? I would appreciate a detailed report on the matter at the earliest, furnishing the nature of the anti-national activities, investigation, if any, by the authorities concerned, and what action has been taken against those involved in anti-national activities”.

Mr Khan pointed out in the letter that Mr Vijayan had stated as much at a media conference he held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21.

Mr Khan wrote: “You had made the very same disclosure, mentioning the figures regarding smuggled gold and hawala money seized by the police from different parts of the State during the past few years”.