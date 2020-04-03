Governor seeks President’s intervention

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in solving the issue of Karnataka blocking roads with earthen embankments to stop the movement of vehicular traffic to Kerala.

The Governor raised the issue in a videoconference organised by the President from Rashtrapathi Bhavan on Friday with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories to contain and manage the crisis arising from the outbreak of COVID-19. Mr. Naidu also attended the videoconference.

The Governor pointed out to the President that in the wake of roads to Karnataka being blocked for Kerala vehicles, the State government had ensured smooth supply of essentials by taking long routes.

“But this inconvenience needs to be ended,” he added. It is learnt that the Vice President called the Kerala Governor from New Delhi after the videoconference ended and discussed the issue that had been dragged to the Supreme Court by Karnataka.

In the videoconference, the Governor presented the proactive measures taken by the Kerala government to contain the deadly virus.