Governor seeks explanation on question paper mix-up
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought explanations from the Vice Chancellors of the Universities of Kerala and Kannur on the mix-up of question papers which led to the cancellation of the examinations.
The universities had been left red-faced after the previous year’s question papers were replicated for various examinations held recently. The University of Kannur witnessed protests soon after two BSc Psychology examinations were cancelled and a probe was ordered into the fiasco.
While a similar issue cropped up in the University of Kerala, it suffered further embarrassment after reports of an answer key being distributed instead of the question paper for a BSc Electronics special examination emerged.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.