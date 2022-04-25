Kerala

Governor seeks explanation on question paper mix-up

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought explanations from the Vice Chancellors of the Universities of Kerala and Kannur on the mix-up of question papers which led to the cancellation of the examinations.

The universities had been left red-faced after the previous year’s question papers were replicated for various examinations held recently. The University of Kannur witnessed protests soon after two BSc Psychology examinations were cancelled and a probe was ordered into the fiasco.

While a similar issue cropped up in the University of Kerala, it suffered further embarrassment after reports of an answer key being distributed instead of the question paper for a BSc Electronics special examination emerged.


