Governor seeks explanation from V-C

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought an explanation from the Vice Chancellor (V-C)of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on the alleged awarding of special moderation to a B.Tech. student in violation of the rules.

The intervention of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, comes in the wake of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala petitioning him to institute a comprehensive probe into the alleged role of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel and his private secretary in the controversy. The Governor also forwarded a copy of Mr. Chennithala’s petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to adopt appropriate action in the issue.

Mr. Chennithala had accused Mr. Jaleel of gifting marks to a student by interfering in the functioning of the varsity and thereby, violating the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi University Act, 1985. He said the Minister’s private secretary had attended the file adalat that was held in the university and also signed the minutes of the programme.

Lashing out at Mr. Chennithala for allegedly spreading falsehoods, Mr. Jaleel told mediapersons in Kasaragod that no law barred the official from participating in the adalat. Besides, there was no evidence to prove that his private secretary had intervened in the decisions of the adalat.

The Minister maintained that awarding marks as moderation in genuine cases was an accepted practice for long. He pointed out that the University of Calicut had awarded 20 marks as moderation to numerous B.Tech. students in 2012.

Without taking names, Mr. Jaleel also alleged that a “prominent political leader of the State had lobbied in New Delhi” to ensure high marks for his son in the Civil Services examination in 2017. He claimed that the candidate had managed to come first in the interview round, despite lagging behind the eventual topper by 122 marks in the written test.