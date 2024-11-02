Governor seeks explanation from Kannur University on P.P. Divya

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought an explanation from Kannur University Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.K. Saju on the continuing membership of jailed former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya in the university Senate.

The communication comes in the wake of complaints received by the Raj Bhavan following Ms. Divya’s arrest in connection with the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu. She is currently in judicial custody.

Ms. Divya had gained membership in the Senate by way of her election as the district panchayat president. However, she is yet to be replaced despite having stepped down from the position at the helm of the local body.

