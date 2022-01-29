Governor seeks explanation from Calicut University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 January 2022 18:21 IST

Move to grant professorship to retired teachers flayed

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought explanation from the Vice Chancellor of Calicut University on the reported move to grant professorship to retired teachers allegedly in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The Vice Chancellor has to furnish his explanation within seven days.

According to sources, the move comes in the wake of a complaint that was submitted by Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) which accused the university of adopting such steps to promote Higher Education Minister R. Bindu as professor with retrospective effect. She had taken voluntary retirement from service at Sree Kerala Varma College in March 2021 to contest the Assembly elections.

The SUCC alleged that the university’s move was intended to help Ms. Bindu counter a writ petition filed in the Kerala High Court that challenged her election allegedly by using the title of professor to ‘influence voters’.