Governor scoffs at constitution of search committee for KTU V-C

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of universities, on Saturday charged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government with adopting steps that do not align with legal requirements.

His statement came in response to the government’s decision to constitute a search committee for selecting the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) without including the Chancellor’s nominee.

He told mediapersons: “They are doing many things which are not in accordance with the law. They are free to do whatever they want to do. Ultimately, the matter will be settled by the court.”

The Higher Education department had on Friday constituted the five-member committee, which allotted two positions for the State government, and one each for the university, Kerala State Higher Education Council and the University Grants Commission.

