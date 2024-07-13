GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor scoffs at constitution of search committee for KTU V-C

Published - July 13, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of universities, on Saturday charged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government with adopting steps that do not align with legal requirements.

His statement came in response to the government’s decision to constitute a search committee for selecting the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) without including the Chancellor’s nominee.

He told mediapersons: “They are doing many things which are not in accordance with the law. They are free to do whatever they want to do. Ultimately, the matter will be settled by the court.”

The Higher Education department had on Friday constituted the five-member committee, which allotted two positions for the State government, and one each for the university, Kerala State Higher Education Council and the University Grants Commission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.