Governor saffronising education sector: Govindan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan has condemned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s decision to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, terming it illegal and undemocratic.

At a press conference at Chelakkara on Friday, Mr. Govindan said the Governor’s actions would face widespread public resistance and that necessary legal measures would be pursued.

Mr. Govindan accused the Governor of failing to adhere to legal obligations and democratic norms by not consulting the State government for appointments to State-funded universities.

He said the Governor was attempting to saffronise the education sector, claiming that he had nominated individuals aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party to the university senate.

He criticised the media saying those who criticised the reappointment of Prof. Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, had not even considered the Governor’s action newsworthy.

Mr. Govindan dismissed speculation about Left MLAs being bought off, clarifying that bribery allegations against Thomas K. Thomas had not been discussed within the party. He emphasised that such matters needed investigation only if substantiated, asserting that at present, they were merely allegations.

He also stated that Abdul Shukur of Palakkad had not left the party and joked about P.V. Anwar’s situation, suggesting that everyone was now aware of how he brought followers. He said there were differences within the United Democratic Front between V.D. Satheesan and K. Sudhakaran , and attributed it to the Congress’ stance on Mr. Anwar.

Mr. Govindan said P. Sarin, who previously held an anti-Communist stance, had changed his position and there was no current opposition to the Chief Minister.

