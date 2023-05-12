ADVERTISEMENT

Governor rues ‘planned efforts’ to disturb communal harmony in State

May 12, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bulandshahr (UP)

PTI

PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Friday said there have been “planned efforts” over the past couple of decades to disturb communal harmony in the State.

Answering questions by reporters here on the controversial film The Kerala Story, Mr. Khan said he has not watched the movie and observed that there was an atmosphere of cordiality and brotherhood among people of different faiths in the State.

The Governor was here to pay homage to his guru Puran Chand Shastri.

He said the people in Kerala wear the same kind of clothes, eat the same kind of food, and speak the same language.

“You will not find anyone saying there that this is a Muslim or a Hindu language. No one will say this person is from north Kerala or south Kerala... But, there have been planned efforts in the past one or two decades to create a rift there. All are aware of this,” he said.

On the Congress terming the film “an effort to defame the Muslims”, Mr. Khan said he will not comment on the political statements because the post he holds does not allow him to do so.

