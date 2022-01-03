Governor row prompts govt. to look to other States

Maharashtra and West Bengal have trimmed Chancellors’ powers in universities

The State government is closely monitoring developments in the higher education sectors of Maharashtra and West Bengal where the Chancellors’ powers in universities have either been trimmed through legislation or bypassed for political reasons.

The developments have been unfolding at a time when Kerala is witnessing an extraordinary scenario of the Governor locking horns with the government over administrative decisions. Various possibilities were being explored to prevent an administrative impasse in the face of the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s refusal to accept files concerning State universities.

The Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra recently passed the Maharashtra Public Universities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021, which paves way for changes in the appointment of Vice Chancellors. Hereafter, the selection committee will recommend five names to the post and the State government will shortlist two among them before submitting them to the Chancellor for appointing one of them within 30 days. The Act also provides a greater role for the Pro-Chancellor.

The West Bengal government, which has been considering making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of universities, had in 2019 introduced rules that abolished the Chancellor’s Secretariat, and minimised the Chancellor’s powers in choosing Vice Chancellors. Other Opposition-ruled States, including Odisha, have also witnessed efforts to enhance the State government’s role in the higher education sector.

According to sources, such precedents are being observed by the State government as well as the commissions appointed to recommend reforms in the higher education sector. The commissions, which are expected to submit interim reports within two weeks, are likely to delve into the role of the Chancellor in universities.

Drastic steps unlikely

Nonetheless, the government is unlikely to take a drastic step. The prevailing political situation, which requires the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to focus its energies on drumming up support for the SilverLine project, has rendered such a move improbable.

The government that has trodden cautiously while handling its rift with the Governor is bound to prioritise reconciliation over reforms to curb the Chancellor’s role for the time being.