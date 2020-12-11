Governor returns file seeking nod to prosecute Chennithala

More clarifications sought from VACB

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reportedly returned a government file seeking an anti-corruption inquiry against Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and two other Congress leaders.

Officials privy to the move said Raj Bhavan seemed acutely aware of the political implications of the election-era request and wanted to insulate the gubernatorial office from accusations of political partisanship.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had reportedly presented a report of the confidential inquiry into the allegation that the Kerala Bar Hotel Association (KBHA) had bribed Mr. Chennithala and two Congress Ministers in the previous Oommen Chandy government into rolling back a proposed bar licence fee hike in 2013.

The inquiry had also targeted former Excise Minister K. Babu and former Health Minister V.S. Sivakumar. However, Mr. Khan appeared unconvinced and has sought more clarification from the agency, an official said.

The Congress slammed the government’s move to a slap an inquiry on its leaders as an election stunt. The attempt leaned heavily on a set of allegations raised by former KBHA working president Biju Ramesh in November.

The allegation

Mr. Ramesh had alleged that the KBHA had collected money from members under the head of an account cryptically named “legal fund” to salvage the liquor business from a crippling hike in the permit fee. He alleged that Mr. Babu had sounded that the government would hike the annual bar licence fee at a “pre-Budget” meeting with hoteliers.

Subsequently, Mr. Babu allegedly told the KBHA to deliver ₹1 crore to the KPCC office to fend off the proposed hike. At the time, Mr. Chennithala was the KPCC president.

Mr. Ramesh also alleged that Mr. Babu had demanded ₹50 lakh for himself and ₹25 lakh for Mr. Sivakumar. The KBHA had allegedly delivered the bribe to their office and home respectively.

The Congress said the accusation rested on shaky foundations. For one, the KBHA had disowned Mr. Ramesh’s contention and denied the bribery charge. The Kerala Loka Ayukta had weighed the matter and found no merit in Mr. Ramesh’s allegations. KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran had said the government had made a pathetic attempt to breathe life in a baseless charge to tarnish the Opposition during the local body polls.