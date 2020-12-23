Governor replies to CM’s charges

Thiruvananthapuram

23 December 2020 21:43 IST

Opposition registers protest against Khan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's on Wednesday earned a rejoinder from Governor Arif Muhammad Khan.

Mr. Vijayan had written a letter to Mr. Khan on Tuesday stating that the Raj Bhavan had "unconstitutionally" disallowed the government from convoking the Assembly for an emergency one-day session on December 23 to discuss and pass a unanimous resolution against the Centre's farm laws.

In reply to Mr. Vijayan, the Governor said the government had not "spelt out the reason" for the Assembly's convening in short notice (24 hours) on Tuesday nor explained the exigency for bypassing the mandatory 15-day minimum notice period. It merely stated that the Assembly had some "serious issues" to discuss.

Mr. Khan asked the government for more specificity. In response to the note, the government "opened up partially". It "admitted" that the important was the ongoing protest by farmers around New Delhi. "It became clear that you (Chief Minister) wanted this special session to discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution,” Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan said Mr. Vijayan had made several assertions about constitutional issues, which he never raised. He was pained to see Mr. Vijayan's confidential letter to the Governor leaked to a news channel before it reached him. The Chief Minister had not replied to his queries but dwelled on extraneous issues instead.

Mr. Khan reminded Mr. Vijayan that the government had held back the approval for an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Police Act to curb libellous posts for three weeks hoping the government would reconsider it. "But finally I signed it, and the public outcry forced you to withdraw it within one week,” he said. A similar fate had met the Ordinance for the reorganisation and delimitation of local body constituencies in 2019.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the government had found themselves on the same page for once in their opposition to the Governor's decision not to give his assent for the special session. UDF MLAs convened in front of the Assembly under the leadership of Oommen Chandy. They passed a resolution criticising Mr. Khan's refusal. The Chief Minister-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Ministers and legislators staged a protest against the farm laws at the Martyr's Column. They did not openly criticise Mr. Khan.