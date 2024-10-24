Governor reappoints Mohanan Kunnummal as KUHS V-C

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reappointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on Thursday (October 24,2024).

The decision follows the withdrawal of the notification for the V-C search committee, taking the State government by surprise. Dr. Kunnummal will also continue to officiate as the V-C of Kerala University.

Five-year tenure

Mr. Khan, in his capacity as the Chancellor of KUHS, has reappointed Dr. Kunnummal for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 70 years, which is earlier, as stipulated by the Kerala University of Health Sciences Act, 2010.

Dr. Kunnummal’s reappointment makes him the second V-C of a State-run university in Kerala to receive a renewed term; Gopinath Ravindran of Kannur University was the first, though his reappointment was annulled by the Supreme Court a year ago due to “unwarranted interference” by the State government in the process.

The latest appointment is seen as a significant setback for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, given Dr. Kunnummal’s firm opposition to the CPI(M)-dominant Syndicate at Kerala University on various issues. Besides, the KUHS Syndicate, under Dr. Kunnummal’s leadership, had recently nominated its representative to the search committee, allegedly without seeking the advice of the State government, a process that was subsequently halted by a stay order from the Kerala High Court.

With the tenure of Digital University Kerala V-C Saji Gopinath, who also officiates as the V-C of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University set to end on October 27, Dr. Kunnummal will become the only regular V-C among Kerala’s 14 State-run universities.

‘Unilateral decision’

The pro-LDF Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) has strongly objected to the move and announced a black day in all universities on Friday (October 25). The organisation characterised the “unilateral move” as not only undemocratic, but also detrimental to the progress of higher education in the state.

FUTA also expressed concern over the growing trend of disregarding consultations with the State government, despite the universities rely heavily on state funding.

