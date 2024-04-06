Governor reappoints K. Byjunath as SHRC acting chairperson

April 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) judicial member K. Byjunath as acting chairperson of the commission.

Mr. Byjunath was the Kalpetta District and Sessions Judge in 2021 when he was appointed judicial member of the SHRC. When the tenure of Antony Dominic as commission chairperson ended in 2023, Mr. Byjunath was made acting chairperson.

A committee comprising Chief Minister, Speaker, and Leader of the Opposition recommended to the Governor that Mr. Byjunath, who completed three years in the commission this year, be reappointed. It was on the basis of this recommendation that the Governor reappointed him as acting chairperson and judicial member.

