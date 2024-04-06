ADVERTISEMENT

Governor reappoints K. Byjunath as SHRC acting chairperson

April 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

K. Byjunath   | Photo Credit: FILE

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has appointed State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) judicial member K. Byjunath as acting chairperson of the commission.

Mr. Byjunath was the Kalpetta District and Sessions Judge in 2021 when he was appointed judicial member of the SHRC. When the tenure of Antony Dominic as commission chairperson ended in 2023, Mr. Byjunath was made acting chairperson.

A committee comprising Chief Minister, Speaker, and Leader of the Opposition recommended to the Governor that Mr. Byjunath, who completed three years in the commission this year, be reappointed. It was on the basis of this recommendation that the Governor reappointed him as acting chairperson and judicial member.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US