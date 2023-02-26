Governor questions govt. move to appoint V-C for Malayalam University

February 26, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University has emerged as the new battleground in the tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government.

The government’s alleged attempts to override Raj Bhavan in the selection process of the next Vice-Chancellor has earned the ire of the Governor who has questioned the propriety of the move. With the term of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor V. Anil Kumar set to expire on Tuesday, the process of identifying his successor remains uncertain.

The Governor responded rather tersely on Saturday to two letters sent by the Higher Education department seeking his nominee on a five-member search-cum-selection committee proposed to be constituted by the government.

In its response, Raj Bhavan sought to know the grounds on which the request has been made. It also questioned the legal standing behind the government’s decision to alter the composition of the selection committee.

Official sources point out the government’s decision to ignore a reminder sent by Raj Bhavan on October 14 last has miffed the Governor. The government was then directed to nominate its representative on the selection committee.

While the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayala University Act, 2013 stipulates a committee comprising the nominees of the Chancellor, government, and the University Grants Commission, the government chose to include the representatives of the Kerala State Higher Education Council as well as the University Syndicate too on the panel.

While the decision is in conformity with the UGC regulations that makes no mention of the composition, it stood in violation of the University Act, sources say.

The government had pinned its hopes on the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to alter the committee’s composition. However, the Governor put paid to such plans by refusing to grant assent to the Bill.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan has directed the Malayalam University to furnish a list of senior professors who could officiate as Vice-Chancellor in-charge until a regular appointment is made to the position.