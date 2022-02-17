Governor puts govt. on tenterhooks

Fleetingly withholds assent to policy address on Budget session eve

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan put the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on tenterhooks on the eve of the Budget session of the Assembly on Thursday by "fleetingly" withholding his assent to the government's much-awaited policy address for the next fiscal towards the fag end of the day.

At least three separate issues reportedly impelled Mr. Khan from approving the policy statement without demur.

Earlier, Mr. Khan questioned the propriety of extending pension to the personal staff of Ministers after a minimum tenure of two-and-a-half years, as mentioned in the draft address.

He reportedly pointed out to Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) R. K. Singh that the law made it mandatory for government employees to contribute a part of their salary for getting pension while political appointees seemed to get a free ride at the taxpayer's expense. Mr. Khan also sought the Comptroller and Accountant General (CAG) counsel in the matter.

Secondly, Mr. Khan reportedly felt that the government had "offended" the gubernatorial office by putting on record its reservations about the appointment of senior journalist Hari. S. Kartha as the additional personal assistant (APS) to the Governor.

Raj Bhavan felt that Principal Secretary (General Administration) K. R. Jyotilal had brazenly breached etiquette by informing the Governor in writing that there was no precedent for appointing persons active in politics in Raj Bhavan.

In a communique to Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Principal Secretary, Raj Bhavan, Mr. Jyotilal said the Governor should have adhered to "prevailing norms". He said the government had consented to Mr. Khan's "desire" to appoint Mr. Kartha while holding the opinion evinced in the communique.

Raj Bhavan felt the government should have ideally conveyed its stance in private to the Governor's office instead of making a "public spectacle" of the matter.

Thirdly, the Governor's office was further upset that the government had publicised Raj Bhavan's request for an official photographer.

Mr. Khan's "adamant stance" perturbed the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Mr. Khan at Raj Bhavan to "no avail". Chief Secretary V. P. Joy followed in vain.

By evening, television news channels broke the news that Mr. Khan had dealt a blow to the government by rejecting its policy announcement. The development triggered frantic news headlines and Mr. Khan drew criticism from the ruling and Opposition fronts for "infringing on" federalism and acting as a "cat's paw" of the Central government and the BJP.

There was also widespread media speculation that a telephone call between Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Khan to resolve the stand-off had not "ended on a cordial note". Soon, the government informed Raj Bhavan that it had removed Mr. Jyothilal from his post, and news broke that Mr. Khan approved the policy address.

A ruling front insider said the political executive purportedly felt that Mr. Jyotilal's controversial communication to Raj Bhavan was somewhat "tactless" and without precedent. It had threatened a Constitutional crisis and put the government on the defence transiently.