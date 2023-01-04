HamberMenu
Governor prorogues Assembly

January 04, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has assented to the government’s somewhat ‘belated’ request to prorogue the recently concluded seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

It ended speculation that the administration might walk a rarely-trodden legislative path by convening the Assembly’s Budget session sans Mr. Khan’s policy address.

The governmental delay in sending the file requesting the Governor to prorogue the recently concluded session triggered the theorising.

Certain sections of the media surmised that the delay in sending the request to prorogue the session indicated the government’s move to skip the Governor’s policy address by tabling the budget in the “uninterrupted” seventh session.

The Governor’s decision to prorogue the Assembly also indicated that the government would invite Mr. Khan to inaugurate the Budget session and deliver the customary policy address.

The government had tasked Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muralidharan to codify the information to be included in the Governor’s address.

