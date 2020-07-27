Governor presents second APJ Award to VSSC director

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting the second APJ Award to VSSC director S. Somanath in Thiruvananthapuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 July 2020 23:32 IST

It carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, citation and plaque

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the second APJ Award instituted by the Noorul Islam University to S. Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The award, which commemorates scientist and former President, the late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, citation and plaque. Noorul Islam University Chancellor A. P. Majeed Khan and Pro Chancellor M. S. Faizal Khan were present at the function held at the Raj Bhavan. The APJ Award is presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country.

