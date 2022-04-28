Governor opens National Resource Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan here on Thursday inaugurated the National Resource Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases (NRC-NCD), a joint initiative by the Believers Church Medical College Hospital (BCMCH), Thiruvalla, and the Alcohol & Drug Information Centre (ADIC)-India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor noted that Kerala was the hub of all Non-Communicable diseases and was rightly called the Diabetic Capital of India with the highest prevalence of Diabetes.

“It is quite surprising and at the same time worrisome that awareness and compliance to treatment are alarmingly low even in the so-called ‘literate’ State of Kerala. This could be facilitated by a public-private partnership wherein, the existing machinery of the State is utilised for problem estimation and early diagnosis and further investigations and treatment will be provided at a subsidised rate in the private institutions,” he said.

He also called for strong leadership and urgent action with cost-effective preventive, promotive and curative actions to prevent non-communicable diseases.

Joseph Mor Gregorios, Metropolitan trustee of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Athanasius Yohan 1 Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, Metropolitan, District Collector Divya S. Iyer, Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, etc. were also present.