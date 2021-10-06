Governor on two-day tour of Wayanad

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan feeding sugarcane to elephants of the Muthanga elephant camp under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday.

KALPETTA

06 October 2021 20:57 IST

To attend KVASU convocation at Pookode today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began his two-day visit to Wayanad district on Wednesday.

The Ambedkar Memorial Rural Institute for Development (AMRID) here was the first location in his itinerary. The institute was set up in 1990 by the district administration to coordinate various training programmes for tribal youths under one roof. District Collector A. Geetha, who is also the chairperson of the institute, accorded a reception to Mr. Khan.

He spent nearly an hour at the institute and interacted with tribal workers. District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar and Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju accompanied him.

Mr. Khan also visited the elephant camp under the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary at Muthanga and the Wayanad Heritage Museum at Amabalavayal. Senior officials, including Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Northern Region, K.V. Uthaman and Warden S. Narendra Babu were present. He later visited the Weavers’ Village at Thirunelly.

The Governor will attend the third convocation of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) to be held at Pookode on Thursday.

Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, will confer degrees on 600 graduates.

He will visit the Naranga Kandy tribal hamlet in the evening.