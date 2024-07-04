ADVERTISEMENT

Governor nominates four students, one school HM to KU Senate

Published - July 04, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan nominated five members, including four students, to the Senate of Kerala University on Thursday.

Those nominated to the students’ constituencies and “having outstanding abilities” in humanities, science, sports and fine arts are Deviaparna J.S., a PhD student in History in Kerala University; Krishnapriya R. of MSc Chemistry in Kerala University; Ramanand R. of MA English Language and Literature, NSS College, Pandalam; and G.R. Nandana of BA English Language and Literature, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

One headmaster, Sujith S. of Government High School in Thonnakkal, has also been nominated to the Senate.

The appointments have been made against the backdrop of Kerala High Court quashing the nomination of four other students to the university’s decision-making body in May. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, was given six weeks to make fresh nominations to the posts.

His earlier nominations had earned the wrath of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, who accused the Governor of choosing persons, despite lacking the requisite “excellence” in their respective fields, merely because they were Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers.

Such nominations made to the Senates of Calicut University and Kerala University had sparked a series of agitations by Students Federation of India (SFI), leading to several confrontations with the Governor on the streets.

