Governor must disclose facts on DLitt row, says Chennithala

KOCHI

03 January 2022 19:37 IST

MLA says Pinarayi’s silence on the issue is dangerous

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, said here on Monday that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan must disclose facts on the controversy over conferring DLitt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

He asked why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not responded to the allegation by the Governor that things that brought a blot on the country had occurred. “The Chief Minister’s silence is dangerous,” he said and added that the State government was interfering in the affairs of universities, which were autonomous.

Dwindling trust

He sought to know why the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University did not respond to the allegations. The trust in universities was dwindling and the future of students were in jeopardy.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister had lost control of Kerala Police, which was acting now on its own. The Home Department was a lose entity and nobody appeared to be in control, he said.