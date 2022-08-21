Governor move a welcome step: Sudhakaran

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has welcomed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's move to appoint a special committee to investigate the appointments after freezing the posting of the Chief Minister's private secretary's wife at Kannur University.

“This is a measure that upholds the dignity of the Governor’s post,” he said in a press statement here on Sunday.

The Governor was not alone in the fight against the evil forces that had undermined the credibility of universities. He had all the support of Kerala society, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The KPCC president said that although it had been decided to investigate the relative appointments of the last three years of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration, the Governor should order a detailed inquiry into all the illegal appointments made in the last six years.

He said the CPI(M) leaders were making a strong pitch against the Governor because of the fear that they would be caught for the corruption and irregularities that had been done for so long.

It was the support of the government and the Chief Minister that gave the Kannur Vice Chancellor and the Kerala Kalamandalam Vice Chancellor the courage to even consider legal action against the Governor.

The CPI(M) had destroyed the quality of the higher education sector. All transparent and bold steps taken by the Governor to maintain the credibility and autonomy of universities would have the support of the Congress, Mr. Sudhakaran said.