Governor launches MGU newsletter

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday released ‘Insider,’ the official newsletter of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.
Addressing the function, the Governor extended his wishes to the initiative and hoped that the newsletter would effectively serve the communication and extension activities of the university in the days to come. A university is duty bound to transmit to society, knowledge, its fruits and the love for knowledge, he noted.
According to the Governor, it is the strength of intellectual productivity which emboldens every university to seek solutions for the problems faced by the society. Intellectual wealth enables a university to keep pace with the development of life and the progress of society, and even to guide society with the power of knowledge.
The Governor also congratulated MGU , which has been ranked 13th by the CSIR , in terms of intellectual productivity. “Mahatma Gandhi University, which has won the coveted Chancellor's trophy twice, can take pride in some of its faculty members being front-runners in developing indigenous technologies and holding around 20 patents, including four from the U.S.,” he said.
MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas presided over the function.
Pro Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, Syndicate member P. Shanavas and Registrar. B. Prakash Kumar also spoke.
