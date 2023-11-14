ADVERTISEMENT

Governor launches housing project

November 14, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with members of Rotary Club of Trivandrum South and some of the beneficiaries.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan formally launched a housing project jointly implemented by Rotary Club of Trivandrum South and K. Chittilappilly Foundation here on Monday.

Fifty houses will be constructed as part of the ‘Udayakiran’ project and the construction of 10 of these will begin on Tuesday, according to a press note.

The beneficiaries have been identified among below poverty line (BPL) families that possess at least 2 cents of land. Rotary Governor G. Sumithran, Rotary Club of Trivandrum South president Parvathy Reghunath, former Rotary Governors R. Reghunath, K. Sreenivasan and Governor-designate Sudhi Jabbar and Udayakiran project chairman V. Vijayakumar were among those who were present on the occasion.

