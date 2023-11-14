HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor launches housing project

November 14, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with members of Rotary Club of Trivandrum South and some of the beneficiaries.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with members of Rotary Club of Trivandrum South and some of the beneficiaries.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan formally launched a housing project jointly implemented by Rotary Club of Trivandrum South and K. Chittilappilly Foundation here on Monday.

Fifty houses will be constructed as part of the ‘Udayakiran’ project and the construction of 10 of these will begin on Tuesday, according to a press note.

The beneficiaries have been identified among below poverty line (BPL) families that possess at least 2 cents of land. Rotary Governor G. Sumithran, Rotary Club of Trivandrum South president Parvathy Reghunath, former Rotary Governors R. Reghunath, K. Sreenivasan and Governor-designate Sudhi Jabbar and Udayakiran project chairman V. Vijayakumar were among those who were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.