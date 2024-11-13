ADVERTISEMENT

Governor lauds army’s service to the people

Published - November 13, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a visit to the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

A special event was organised at the Pangode Military Station on Wednesday to felicitate soldiers of the Indian Army for their service to the people of Kerala.

At the event titled ‘Veer Vachan Vandan’ symbolising ‘Brave Soldier,’ ‘His Oath’ and ‘His Salute to Motherland,’ Governor Arif Mohammed Khan awarded the Governor’s citation to the 2nd Battalion, Madras Regiment. The Commanding Officer, Colonel Avinash Kumar Singh, and Subedar Major Selven, received the citation. Sixteen officers from Pangode Military Station were felicitated by the Governor for their service in various fields.

The Indian Army has consistently stood as a beacon of hope during times of crisis, be it natural disasters or internal security challenges. The serving personnel have tirelessly worked to rescue citizens from natural calamities such as the Wayanad landslides. Their selfless service has earned them the deep respect and admiration of the people of Kerala, a defence spokesperson said.

Brigadier Salil M.P., Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, was present on the occasion along with serving personnel of the station.

