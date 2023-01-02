Governor keeps government guessing on Saji Cherian’s return to Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet

January 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seemed to place the government on tenterhooks by refusing to commit whether he would assent to the ruling front’s decision to reinduct Saji Cherian, MLA, into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

Mr. Khan told reporters, who mobbed him at the airport on his arrival from New Delhi, that the charge against Mr. Cherian was that he lowered the dignity of the Constitution. Mr. Khan hinted that the accusation bore gravity, and Raj Bhavan could ill afford to gloss over it casually.

“In normal circumstances, in my opinion, it is essential that the Governor accept the Chief Minister’s recommendation. But in this case (Mr. Cherian’s proposed return to power in the government) is totally different. He (Mr. Cherian) is not being sworn in for the first time,” he said.

Mr. Khan said he had “not made up my mind” on administering Mr. Cherian the oath of office. “The circumstances are starkly different this time. It is not a normal induction. I will look at the papers, the background of the case, and at what level he (Mr. Cherian) was exonerated, if at all,” he said.

An adverse decision from Mr. Khan could put the government in a legal and constitutional quandary. Despite the acrimonious war of words between Mr. Khan and the ruling front and the distinct chill in relations, the government has not sought recourse to the seldom-trodden path of seeking the Governor’s withdrawal.

The standoff could also spawn litigations challenging the limit of the powers of Governors and questioning their role in a federal system. Their outcome could have far-reaching Constitutional ramifications.

Mr. Khan had hauled the government through such anxious situations earlier. For one, he had the ruling front in sweat by hesitating to approve the policy statement on the eve of the previous Budget session in January 2022.

Relations between Raj Bhavan and the government further soured with Mr. Khan refusing to sign the University Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill into law.

Mr. Khan has toyed with the idea of sending the Bills for Presidential assent instead of referring them back with remarks to the government.

It has also, so far, worked to Raj Bhavan’s political advantage that there was no legal time limit for Governors to make up their minds on Bills passed by State legislatures.