Governor issues notification to withdraw KU Senate nominees

Move comes even as university declines his instruction to remove them

Move comes even as university declines his instruction to remove them

The controversy over the selection of the next Vice Chancellor of Kerala University showed no signs of abatement as Raj Bhavan issued a notification to withdraw 15 of the Chancellor’s nominees in the Senate on Wednesday.

The extraordinary move comes against the backdrop of the university rebuffing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s instruction to remove the Senate members following their absence at a recent meeting called to nominate a member on the search committee.

While the university has flagged various illegalities in the Chancellor’s order, the latest development could pave the way for a legal battle with some of the members likely to move court against the decision.

Those who have received the marching orders include four department heads who have been nominated as ex-officio members. The Kerala University Act of 1974, the university claims, does not empower the Chancellor to withdraw ex-officio members from the Senate. Besides, they have been unable to attend the Senate meeting purportedly owing to official assignments. Moreover, two Syndicate members figure among those who cease to enjoy the “Chancellor’s pleasure”.

The issue remains a knotty one since the university had already issued notices to Senate members, including the 15 “withdrawn” ones, for a special meeting of the statutory body on November 4.

Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated teaching and non-teaching organisations and United Democratic Front (UDF)-backed Senate members held a dharna outside the university headquarters.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who inaugurated the protest, accused the government of attempting to politicise universities and curtail their autonomy. He alleged efforts were being made by the CPI(M) to bring universities under its control by relegating its authorities as mere puppets.

Mr. Satheesan also lashed out at the Governor for his allegedly compromising stance on various issues, including the reappointment of the Kannur University Vice Chancellor.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Subhodan, secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala, District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi, Syndicate member R. Arun Kumar, and Senate members A. Abraham, Siby, A.S. Dileep, Sumi Alex, Ajith V., S. Jayaram, and S. Asif also participated.