GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor instructs universities to nominate members on V-C search committees within a month

Raj Bhavan to hear four V-Cs on February 24 to determine legality of their appointments

February 02, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued an ultimatum to eight State universities to nominate representatives on search-cum-selection committees meant to appoint new Vice-Chancellors within a month.

The tersely-worded letters issued by Raj Bhavan also caution the universities against non-compliance that will result in the former proceeding with the selection process on its own in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment that quashed the reappointment of former Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran, sources say.

The directive has been issued to Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, and Kannur universities, Cochin University of Science and Technology, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

Kerala University and the KTU are both being helmed by temporary Vice-Chancellors since October 2022.

While the Senates in Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur, and Kerala Agricultural universities are mandated with nominating members on V-C selection committees, the syndicates in the other universities take the call in this regard.

Hearings

Raj Bhavan has also decided to hold the hearings of the Vice Chancellors of Calicut University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Digital University Kerala, and Sree Narayana Guru Open University on February 24 to determine the legality of their appointments.

The Kerala High Court had a week ago ordered the Governor to take a final call on the show cause notices issued to them within six weeks after hearing them.

The notices, issued by Raj Bhavan soon after the annulment of former KTU Vice-Chancellor M.S. Rajasree’s appointment, had sparked a virtual collapse of the relations between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Governor. The growing likelihood of the dismissal of the four Vice-Chancellors is expected to further widen the rift.

Meanwhile, Kerala University is set to convene a Senate meeting to discuss the proposal to nominate a member on the V-C search committee on February 16.

With the attendance of the newly-nominated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed members necessary to meet the required quorum, it remains to be seen if the university witnesses protests similar to that at Calicut University when the members nominated by the Governor were prevented by Students Federation of India activists.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.