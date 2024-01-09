Governor inaugurates KVVES scheme even as hartal disrupts life in Idukki

January 09, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

Notwithstanding the protests and the hartal called by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the Karunya Family Welfare Scheme of the Kerala Vyapari Vayasai Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) at Thodupuzha on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the scheme, Mr. Khan said he felt no threats from anywhere. “On many occasions, I have said I am not a rubber stamp. There will be no compromise in following the law and rules in the State,” he said.

“There is no threat to me. I resigned from the Union Cabinet when I was 35 years old. I overcame such threats in 1985, 86, and 87. Now they are asking, are you afraid? Now, at the age of 72 years, I am living on extra time, and there is no question of me feeling threatened by these protests and blockades,” said Mr. Khan.

“I do not know why they announced a hartal on Tuesday. I sought an explanation about the Land (Amendment) Bill in September or October. After the first letter, I issued three reminders. But I have not yet received a reply from the government,” he said.

However, KVVES leaders welcomed the Governor’s decision to attend the programme amid protests. “The LDF tried to block the programme, but it failed. Before the programme, we submitted a letter to the District Police Chief to ensure security and the police ensured full security to the event,” district president Sunny Paimbillil said.

“KVVES have no political interests, and we started the Karunya project to aid our members,” he said.

However, the district witnessed protests by the Students’ Federation of India, Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Youth Front (M) against the Governor.

Black flags were raised while the Governor was en route to the venue of the event. However, the Governor did not consider the protests and greeted the protesters and people from the vehicle.

The police ensured tight security at the venue and Thodupuzha town.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the LDF in protest against the Governor not giving consent to the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill disrupted normal life in the district. Buses and taxis kept off the road and educational institutions remained closed. However, vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims operated as usual via Kumily.

No untoward incidents were reported in the district.

LDF workers took out protest marches in various parts of the district.

