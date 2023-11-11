ADVERTISEMENT

Governor inaugurates church golden jubilee valedictory

November 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebrations of Immanuel Mar Thoma Church in Paruthippara on November 11,2023.

He also inaugurated a new mission field that involves the parish adopting Venkalam Palli, a backward village in Andhra Pradesh. It has initiated various activities including tuition classes for school students. The parish directory and golden jubilee souvenir were also launched.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, delivered the benedictory address. Mar Thoma Church Metropolitan Theodosius Mar Thoma presided over the function. Suffragan Metropolitan Joseph Mar Barnabas also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US