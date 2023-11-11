HamberMenu
Governor inaugurates church golden jubilee valedictory

November 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebrations of Immanuel Mar Thoma Church in Paruthippara on November 11,2023.

He also inaugurated a new mission field that involves the parish adopting Venkalam Palli, a backward village in Andhra Pradesh. It has initiated various activities including tuition classes for school students. The parish directory and golden jubilee souvenir were also launched.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, delivered the benedictory address. Mar Thoma Church Metropolitan Theodosius Mar Thoma presided over the function. Suffragan Metropolitan Joseph Mar Barnabas also spoke.

